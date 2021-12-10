International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

