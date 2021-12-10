Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NUS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

