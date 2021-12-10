Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.