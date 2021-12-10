Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in RH by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.