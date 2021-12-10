Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.