Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $459,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dover were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $171.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

