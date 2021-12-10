Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,729 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $49.27 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

