Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

