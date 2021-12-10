Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

