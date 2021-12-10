American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

