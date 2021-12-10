Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

