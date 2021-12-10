iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

