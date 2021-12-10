Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

