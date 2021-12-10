Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $379.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.85 and a 200 day moving average of $434.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

