Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 86,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

