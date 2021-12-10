Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 117,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $672.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

