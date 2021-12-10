Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $1,015.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

