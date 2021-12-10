Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $56.86

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

