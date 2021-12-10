Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $56.86

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Cambium Networks stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $79,000.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
