iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells $67,100.00 in Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

