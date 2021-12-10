Henry L. Guy Acquires 5,199 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $72,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SYNL stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

