Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys 24,974 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 24,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 15,606 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00.

FPAY stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

