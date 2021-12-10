Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 400 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $206.34 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

