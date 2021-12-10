Mizuho Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

