Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AYLA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

