MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $51.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.