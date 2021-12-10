Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target Cut to $4.25

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

