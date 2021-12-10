AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $144.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.34 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 47.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

