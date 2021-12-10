Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

