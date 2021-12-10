Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soitec SA is a France-based company engaged in the semiconductors industry. The Company focuses on the microelectronics sector, mainly in on the production and marketing of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. Its products are patterned and cut into chips to make circuits for electronic components. The Company offers solutions for miniaturizing chips, improving product’s performance and reducing energy usage. Soitec SA speeds up the mobile and digital sectors. Its products are used to manufacture chips that go into smart phones, tables, computer, Internet technology (IT) and data centers as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices and industrial and medical equipment. It operates in the domestic market and internationally. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SLOIF opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.27. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $179.70 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

