DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

