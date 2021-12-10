DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

