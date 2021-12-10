DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 35,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Novanta were worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

