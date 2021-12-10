PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,016 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

