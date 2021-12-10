HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

