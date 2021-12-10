YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 588 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.