YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

