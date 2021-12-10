YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Globant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.