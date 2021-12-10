Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,620. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

