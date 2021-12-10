Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 19,000 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

