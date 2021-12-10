JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 2,565 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 398.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

