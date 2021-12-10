Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 915.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen by 160.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 159,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

