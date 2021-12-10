American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 125,923 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.13.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

