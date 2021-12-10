Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.65

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.65 and last traded at $160.44, with a volume of 30088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

