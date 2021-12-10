IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.46

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 1383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

