Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 194,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,876,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,339 shares of company stock worth $1,927,315.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,728,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

