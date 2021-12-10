Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.00 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

