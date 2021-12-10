Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

