Edwin Rigaud Acquires 56,450 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Director Edwin Rigaud bought 56,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ID opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

