frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $54.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

frontdoor stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

