Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,200 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $37.92 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

