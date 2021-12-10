Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 184,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,118,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 611,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.